Ludhiana woman’s brother-in-law booked for raping her

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:11 IST

Police on Monday booked the brother-in-law of a 21-year-old woman for raping her.

Police also booked her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for allegedly pressuring her to establish physical relations with the brother-in-law, and thrashing her.

The victim said she was married to her husband, a Subhash Nagar resident, in March this year.

She alleged that one month after the marriage, her brother-in-law tried to rape her. She said she complained to her husband and in-laws, but they told her she had to bear with it if she wanted to live there. She said her brother-in-law kept on raping her for five months.

She said on September 20, after she resisted, her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law assaulted her, following which she called her father and confided in him. Her father took her to the civil hospital for medical examination.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the medical report confirmed rape, following which a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the four at the Tibba police station.

Police said the accused have fled from their house, and a hunt is on for their arrest.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 23:11 IST