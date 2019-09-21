Ludhiana woman sedated, taken to Hyderabad and raped in captivity

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:45 IST

A retired senior manager of a bank was booked by Sadar police on Friday for sexually assaulting a woman for 14 days after taking her to Hyderabad on the pretext of sending her abroad.

The accused has been identified as Jatinderpal Singh, alias JP Singh, retired senior manager of Union Bank.

The 32-year-old victim, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar at Dhandhra road, told the police that her father-in-law used to work as a guard in the bank when the accused was the senior manager there. She said the accused used to frequent their home and had cordial relations with the family. Singh had told their family that his daughters were settled in Canada and USA and he could help to send her abroad.

“On July 22, he came home and asked me to come along to meet a travel agent. He took me to his house and offered me cold drink laced with sedatives. After drinking it, I got unconscious. When I woke up, I found myself locked in a room,” she said, adding, “When I asked him, he told me we were in Hyderabad.”

The victim alleged that the accused used to rape and sodomise her after administrating her sedatives.

On August 5, when the accused had gone somewhere, she found ₹1,100 under the mattress of the bed. She managed to escape and reached Delhi by train. She borrowed a phone from a stranger and informed her in-laws, who took her to home.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman filed a complaint with the police commissioner on August 16. After investigating the matter, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The ASI added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

