Lured by scheme to double money, ITBP official duped of ₹3.5 lakh

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:31 IST

Police have booked unidentified employees of a Gurugram firm for allegedly duping an official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) of ₹3.5 lakh.

The victim, Hari Chander, 30, is posted at Basic Training Centre, ITBP, Bhanu in Chandimandir.

Chander told the police that the staff of a Gurugram-based company, EWAY One, lured him to invest money with the promise of doubling the amount in three months.

“Impressed by the scheme, I invested ₹3.5 lakh, which I sent to the firm’s bank account from my account. I was told by the company that I will get ₹7 lakh in return within three months,” said Chander.

Sub-inspector (SI) Sushil Kumar, the investigating official in the case, said the three months lapsed in March, but the firm failed to keep its promise.

“The complainant has alleged that he tried approaching the company for his money, but was unable to contact them,” the SI said.

Police are reviewing the transaction made by the complainant and working to trace the firm’s mobile numbers.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

