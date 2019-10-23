Macro view on a micro fest: SPPU’s open day gives international science show a boost

cities

Oct 23, 2019

PUNE An open day was organised at the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, on Wednesday, to promote India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019.

The festival will be held at Kolkata from November 5 to 8 in a bid to encourage young minds towards science and research. India International Science Festival is an event organised jointly by the Department of Science and Technology which comes under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). While the theme for this year’s festival is ‘Risen India – research, innovation and science empowering the Nation.’

During the open day, various sessions were organised for students and other visitors by the scientists of the National Centre for Cell Science and they visited the laboratories.

Jyoti Rao, scientist incharge of science communication at National Centre for Cell Science, said, “Open day is an opportunity for students and others to know what kind of research is undertaken at the institute. This open day specifically was dedicated to promote India International Science Festival and how it can benefit the students.”

“We showcased our high-end facilities such as bio-imaging facility and microbiology displays. Students can visit and learn about the same,” said Rao.

Manasi Malgaonkar, coordinator, Vijnana Bharati, Pune, said, “India International Science Festival 2019 expects to host a gathering of at least 12,000 participants from India and abroad. Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Science City in Kolkata would be the prime sites for the event. We will be hosting more than 29 different events during this period.”

