Maha Metro to treat, reuse all waste generated at Pune stations; MoU signed with DRDO for biodigester technology

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:44 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) will reuse all sewage generated at its metro stations and offices.

This water will then be used for cleaning purposes.

Maha Metro on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to install the “biodigester technology” at all its metro stations.

This is already in place at the Nagpur Metro stations.

Maha Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “Maha Metro is installing the biodigester technology at all metro stations. We will ensure that the metro does not generate sewage and burden the city’s sewage treatment plants. We will also reuse the water for flushing and floor cleaning.”

DRDO’s director general (Life Sciences) A K Singh said, “Biodigester technology is an eco-friendly, cost effective, decentralised, on-site human waste treatment technology that uses an anaerobic microbial consortium. It is already used by the railways. Earlier, all the railway tracks were stinking and flooded with human waste, but railways made it mandatory and now all the tracks are clean.”

Singh added, “This technology finds its application in wide geo-climatic conditions such as hostile glaciers, hilly terrains, desert areas, islands and coastal areas. This technology first got invented for the Siachen glacier.”

Two metro lines in Pune - Vanaz to Ramwadi and Swargate to Chinchwad - have been 45 per cent completed.

