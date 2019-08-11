Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue vandalised at Lahore Fort, 2 held

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:36 IST

A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who ruled over Punjab for close to 40 years in the early 19th century, at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan was vandalised by two men on Saturday. The vandals have been arrested by the police.

The nine-feet statue, made of cold bronze, was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June to mark the 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja. Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, died in 1839.

Police have arrested two men and registered a case against them under the blasphemy laws. The two men were angry after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir last week. The suspects belonged to Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of radical cleric Maulana Khadim Rizvi.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority that is responsible for the matters of the Lahore Fort has expressed shock and vowed to repair the statue soon after Eid. “This is quite unfortunate incident. We will enhance security at the Lahore Fort so that no such incident should take place in the future,” Walled City of Lahore Authority spokesperson Tania Qureshi told PTI.

“The statue’s restoration will be carried out from next week. Once it is repaired it will be opened for the public again,” she said.

The Pakistani authorities put up this statue with the cooperation of Sikh Heritage Foundation UK director Bobby Singh Bansal. This statue shows Maharaja Ranjit Singh, riding his favourite Arabic horse Kahar Bahar. The Arabic horse was gifted to him by Dost Muhammad Khan, the founder of the Barazkai dynasty.

Meanwhile, Faqir Saifuddin, who is also the director of Faqir Khana Museum and under whose supervision the statute was created, termed the news as misleading. Saifuddin said, “Some mischievous elements attempted to harm the statue but there attempt was foiled by the guards who handed them over to the police. The sculpture is in good condition.” (With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 20:36 IST