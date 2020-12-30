Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Congress activists protest over MLA Thopate’s exclusion

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:24 IST

PUNE: Congress party workers in the taluka town Bhor protested with black ribbons and anti-party slogans after the local MLA Sangram Thopate was not offered a berth in the state cabinet expansion that took place in Mumbai on Monday.

Thopate’s supporters stood in front of the Bhor Municipal Council building with black ribbons on their arms before burning a party banner and raising slogans in favour of Thopate and against the party. Thopate, who was one of the leading aspirants for a ministerial berth from Pune district, was unavailable for comment.

An MLA fof three terms rom Bhor, Thopate had defeated Shiv Sena’s Kuldeep Sudam Konde in Bhor in 20014 as well as the 2019 assembly elections. He won against Konde with a bigger margin in 2019 as compared to 2014.

Son of veteran Congressman Anantrao Thopte, the father-son duo has been active in the sugar cooperatives politics of Bhor and surrounding areas.

