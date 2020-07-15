Maharashtra government launches videos for Covid-19 awareness

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 01:57 IST

The state health department launched a special awareness campaign to encourage social distancing and other measures for curbing the spread of Covid-19. The department released four video clips on social media featuring health minister Rajesh Tope and Marathi actors Jui Gadkari and Siddharth Jadhav, in which they share messages over maintaining social distancing, the importance of using masks and sanitisers. In the video clips, they also paid their gratitude to the frontline workers for their efforts.

The clips received a good response after they were released some days ago.

“We are running short of the budget as the pandemic prolonged beyond our imagination. We received an allocation of Rs 3 crore after the outbreak in March, but it is now exhausted. The spots created by us featuring the health minister or the Marathi actors have been shot at the minister’s official bungalow and the Sahyadri guest house at a less budget,” said an official from the health department.

After the lockdown restrictions were eased, the cases began to surge and the department feels that at such a time awareness over the protocol that needs to be followed in social life will play a vital role.

“We are planning a special campaign drive over the use of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distancing in everyday life. Unicef [United Nations International Children’s Fund ] too issued us guidelines for the campaign. We are demanding an additional budget of about Rs 3 crore for the same,”another official said.

“The video clips released recently are getting an overwhelming response and we have observed that their impact is huge,” said Kailash Baviskar, deputy director, information education communication bureau, health department.

The state government has also released funds for every district to create awareness on the Covid-19 outbreak. The IEC bureau helps the district administrations in finalising the literature used for the awareness by ensuring that it is accurate and as per the protocol.