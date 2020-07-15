e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra government launches videos for Covid-19 awareness

Maharashtra government launches videos for Covid-19 awareness

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 01:57 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

The state health department launched a special awareness campaign to encourage social distancing and other measures for curbing the spread of Covid-19. The department released four video clips on social media featuring health minister Rajesh Tope and Marathi actors Jui Gadkari and Siddharth Jadhav, in which they share messages over maintaining social distancing, the importance of using masks and sanitisers. In the video clips, they also paid their gratitude to the frontline workers for their efforts.

The clips received a good response after they were released some days ago.

“We are running short of the budget as the pandemic prolonged beyond our imagination. We received an allocation of Rs 3 crore after the outbreak in March, but it is now exhausted. The spots created by us featuring the health minister or the Marathi actors have been shot at the minister’s official bungalow and the Sahyadri guest house at a less budget,” said an official from the health department.

After the lockdown restrictions were eased, the cases began to surge and the department feels that at such a time awareness over the protocol that needs to be followed in social life will play a vital role.

“We are planning a special campaign drive over the use of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distancing in everyday life. Unicef [United Nations International Children’s Fund ] too issued us guidelines for the campaign. We are demanding an additional budget of about Rs 3 crore for the same,”another official said.

“The video clips released recently are getting an overwhelming response and we have observed that their impact is huge,” said Kailash Baviskar, deputy director, information education communication bureau, health department.

The state government has also released funds for every district to create awareness on the Covid-19 outbreak. The IEC bureau helps the district administrations in finalising the literature used for the awareness by ensuring that it is accurate and as per the protocol.

top news
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In