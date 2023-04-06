Maharashtra reports over 800 cases, in a day; Mumbai sees 216 cases alone

Amid the fast-rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 803 fresh cases in the last 24 hours - wherein Mumbai alone saw a total of 216 infections. On Wednesday, the state saw a total of 569 infections. The active cases in the state currently stand at 3,987. Maharashtra reports over 800 cases in a day. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the state health bulletin data, three Covid-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 percent.

A total of 687 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,95,232. The recovery rate rose to 98.13 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the health ministry data earlier in the day, India reported a 20 percent increase in the daily Covid cases with 5,335 fresh infections. The active cases stood at 25,587 - comprising 0.05 percent of the total infections.

On Wednesday, the country saw a massive 46 percent spike in the daily cases - the highest single-day rise in nearly six months, the health ministry said.

Despite of the rising Covid-19 cases, medicals experts are saying that there is “nothing to panic”, however, they are urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and take safety precautions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON