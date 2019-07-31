Mahatma Gandhi’s 90-year-old rare hand-written editorial found in Pratapgarh

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:43 IST

A rare hand-written editorial, penned by Mahatma Gandhi for ‘Navajivan Patrika’ in 1929, was recovered by the regional archive department from the records room of the Pratapgarh Collectorate. Officials said it revealed the impact of the country’s growing freedom struggle on the affluent lifestyles of the landlords of the period in different parts of northern India.

“The editorial, titled ‘Zamindar Aur Talukdar’, dated December 5, 1929, mentions Mahatma Gandhi’s close observations about the growing patriotism among the masses. It also shows how the landlords started adopting a simple living for the love of their country,” said regional archive officer Amit Agnihotri.

The editorial, along with several other files/ documents pertaining to the country’s freedom struggle were officially handed over by the district magistrate of Pratapgarh, Markandey Sahi, to the regional archive office, Prayagraj, on July 25, 2019.

An excerpt from the editorial reads: “I had heard tales of cruelty and excesses made by landlords on people residing in their province but here I have seen landlords adopt simple style of living due to the growing love for country in them. The ‘Zamindar Aur Talukdar’ should relieve their people from the burden of taxes and begin living with them with spirit of equality. I also appeal to all the landlords to adopt the view of Japanese landlords who do not consider themselves owners of their province but act like patrons of their province and accord same status to people residing therein,” he wrote.

The 90-year-old editorial, written in blue ink, was found tucked inside a damp, forgotten file in the record room, which also contained documents testifying to the increasing resentment among Indians against the British and how the farmers of that time refused to pay ‘lagaan’ (land revenue) to the East Indian Company.

In the piece, Mahatma Gandhi also advised the landlords to open up schools at several places in their provinces and ensure that their children studied with the kids of people living in their province. He also urged landlords, known for leading extravagantly lifestyles and spending huge amounts on their hobbies and leisure pursuits, to contribute their bit in the country’s independence struggle.

“These documents, lying forgotten for the past nine decades, stand a testimony to the birth of our Independence struggle against the British rule,” said Agnihotri.

Talking to Hindustan Times, historian and head, department of medieval and modern history, Allahabad University, Professor Yogeshwar Tewari said that Mahatma Gandhi had visited Allahabad and the neighbouring Pratapgarh district around 1929 to encourage people to participate in the freedom struggle.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also did the same (travel) to spread awareness about the freedom struggle, which was beginning to gain momentum,” he said.

