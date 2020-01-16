Mahesh Landge is BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad new president

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:21 IST

PUNE Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge has been elected unopposed as the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president for Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP unit meeting was held at Akurdi, at which state BJP president Chandrakantdada Patil, PCMC mayor Mai Dhore, former education minister Vinod Tawade, and Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap were present.

Landge was the only contestant for the presidential post in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Landge replaces Laxman Jagtap, who was Pimpri-Chinchwad president for two years.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference after the meeting, Chandrakant Patil said, “Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are the parties where one family has complete control, but BJP is not the party of one family.”

Patil added, “No one dreamt that the BJP will rule in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, but BJP, in a single-handed majority, won 84 seats.”