Major fire at paper unit in Sahibabad but no loss of life

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:56 IST

Ghaziabad: A huge fire broke out at a newsprint manufacturing company in Sahibabad Site 4 industrial area on Tuesday on the early hours on Tuesday and it took firemen about four to five hours to douse the flames.

The officials of the district fire department said they received a call around 7am on Tuesday and rushed several fire tenders to the factory located near the Sahibabad vegetable market.

“It was a major fire and we had to press into service 12 fire tenders, including those called in from the Hindon airbase and Noida. About 75 firemen attended to the fire and it took us about five hours to douse the flames. It took some time to go into the building as the factory had a lot of paper stock that had caught fire. As a result, the fire spread rapidly and even engulfed the diesel and generator sets on the premises,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit. There was no loss of life or injury to any person as the factory was closed during the early hours of the day. The paper stored in the godown was destroyed by the fire. Fire tenders has to make several rounds to refill,” he said.

The firemen in the district have been were on their toes since the Diwali day when 36 fire incidents were reported between the night of the festival and the next morning.

Since January 1, 2014, till September 30 this year, Ghaziabad district witnessed 5,699 fire incidents. The incidents led to 49 deaths during the period while the firemen saved 438 lives.

In 2019, till September 30, the number of fire incidents stood at 800.

The officials of the UP pollution control board said the fire incident at the factory added to the already high level of pollution in the district.

“The fire incident site was directly opposite Vasundhara where we have an online ambient air quality monitoring system installed. A little further away is the Indirapuram monitoring station. The air quality was badly affected at the two locations due to the smoke from the fire. As a result, the air quality index values at these two stations were higher,” Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UP pollution control board, said.

