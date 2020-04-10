Malerkotla patient visited mosques in Sangrur, Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:23 IST

SANGRUR: The 55-year-old man, who tested positive in Malerkotla for coronavirus on Thursday, belongs to Delhi and had been visiting several mosques in Sangrur and Ludhiana districts for over a month.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the man had reached Malerkotla by train on March 4 and stayed at different mosques in various villages of Sangrur and Ludhiana.

Thori said the victim was traced from a mosque at Dehleez Kalan village of Ahmedgarh subdivision and he has been quarantined at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.

“Our teams are trying to trace his contacts. We have informed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner regarding his visits in the district,” said Thori.

Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey said that no Tablighi Jamaat link has been established in the case so far. “The victim had visited mosques in the two districts as part of a religious programme.”