Man accused of attempt to murder ‘shot dead by rivals’ right before arrest

In a bizarre incident, a man accused of attempt to murder was allegedly shot dead in village Bhawanpur of Meerut district in the presence of police personnel who had gone there to arrest him on Sunday afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, said police.

Angry locals staged protest and heavy police force had to be deployed in the village to maintain peace.

SP (rural) Avinash Pandey said that police had gone to the village to arrest Dheer Singh, accused of attempt to murder, however, members of a rival faction allegedly shot him dead. Pandey claimed that the police had reached the village but were not present at the crime spot at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, some villagers refuted the police claim.

They said that police had gone to Dheer Singh’s ‘kolhu’ (gur / jaggery processing unit) along with supporters of a rival family that had accused him of attempt to murder. There, they said, an altercation broke out between the two parties and Singh was shot dead in the presence of police personnel.

“Two accused (Mukesh and Vijay) have been arrested after a case of murder was lodged on the complaint of Dheer Singh’s wife. Raids are being conducted to arrest a third named accused (Akshay) in the case,” said the SP.

Mukesh, Vijay and Akshay, all relatives and residents of the same village, had accused Dheer Singh of shooting at their family members and a case was registered in the matter sometime ago. “There was personal enmity between the two families,” said the SP. Reportedly, police were there to arrest Singh in connection with this case when Mukesh and Vijay allegedly attacked and killed him.