Man accused of inciting Nankana Sahib Gurdwara violence arrested

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:00 IST

Imran Chishti, the person who incited violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib Gurdwara last week, was arrested on Sunday.



The arrest comes after the police faced flak for not acting against Chishti, who comfortably sitting at his home released an apology video following the incident.

Chishti led a violent mob of local residents on Friday that vandalised the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and pelted stones.

Chishti is the brother of Ehsaan, the man who had abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, 19, the daughter of the gurdwara’s panthi.

The mob was also seen raising anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib. In video clips shared on social media, Chishti spewed anti-Sikh slurs.

On Friday, he released a video message where he called off the protest because his family members were released by the police.

India strongly condemned the “wanton acts of destruction and desecration” at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of members of the Sikh community.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, on Friday evening, tweeted that it was alarmed by the situation in Nankana Sahib. It urged the Punjab government to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community and their holy places.