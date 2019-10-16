Man alleges harassment, threatens to jump off bridge

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:36 IST

LUCKNOW: A 28-year-old man climbed on to the edge of Hanuman Setu bridge on Tuesday afternoon with an intention to commit suicide, alleging that he was harassed by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The local police, however, stopped him from taking the extreme step.

The man, Deepak Kashyap, an electrician and a resident of Vikas Nagar, was taken to the police station and handed over to his employer Mehtab.

RR Singh, SHO, Hazratganj police station said, “Mehtab informed us that Deepak Kashyap took ₹500 from him and left the workshop on Monday evening. After that, someone reportedly took his money. Deepak didn’t file any complaint in this regard. We allowed him to go with Mehtab.” The SHO said Deepak had also attempted suicide in the past.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:14 IST