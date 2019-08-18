Man arrested for giving triple talaq to wife in Saharanpur, UP

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:13 IST

Saharanpur police on Saturday arrested a man accused of divorcing his wife through the now illegal practice of triple talaq and kicking her out of the house. The wife of the accused had lodged a case against him, under the recently implemented Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on August 11, they said.

According to the police complaint, the victim, Mehrooba, was married to Munnavvar, resident of Ghatampur village of Saharanpur, around four years ago. The complainant said that her husband used to torture her for dowry and when she refused his demands, gave her triple talaq, ‘kicking her and her two children out of his house on August 8’.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Nakud police station, said, “Munnavvar has been arrested and sent to jail. During investigation, we came to know that he is a drunkard and had sold a number of household items to buy alcohol. That is the reason why the couple used to have so many fights.”

The cop also said that during interrogation, Munnavvar had accepted giving triple talaq to his wife.

=========

Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 18:13 IST