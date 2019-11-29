Man arrested for killing lover’s 8-year-old son in Sonepat

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:12 IST

Police on Friday claimed to have solved the murder of an 8-year-old boy, who was found dead inside a storage room of a farm in Rindhana village of Sonepat district three days back, with the arrest of his mother’s lover.

The accused, identified as Pramod, was arrested and produced before a local court which sent him to police remand for a day.

Baroda station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said the accused has confessed to the crime.

“Pramod had kidnapped the victim, Sourya, on November 19 when he was playing on the street outside his home. After murdering him, he had kept the body at a neighbour’s house before throwing it in a pond nearby. However, he panicked seeing the body float and took it to a storage room located in the fields at Rindhana village of Baroda block in Gohana sub-division and buried it in dry fodder,” police said.

Following a missing complaint filed by the victim’s father, Mohan Lal, a search operation was carried out by the police on November 26 and Sourya’s body was sniffed out by police dogs, the SHO added.

During the questioning, the accused said he had killed the 8-year-old boy to take revenge from the latter’s grandfather who had objected to his relation with his daughter-in-law.

“The boy’s grandfather had caught the accused red-handed with his daughter-in-law at their house six months ago. He had objected to their relationship and even hurled abuses at him. Since then, the accused had decided to take revenge from him,” said a police officer pleading anonymity.