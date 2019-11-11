Man arrested for snatching rifle from vendor

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:30 IST

Noida: A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly snatching a licensed rifle from a spice product vendor in Noida Phase 2.

The suspect was identified as Vinay, of Khatu village in Sikar, Rajasthan. He works as a driver and lives at a rented accommodation in Barola village.

Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station, said Prem Kumar, a spice product vendor, filed a complaint that his rifle had been snatched on Sunday evening by two men near Sector 82 while he was returning home. “They stopped my motorcycle, snatched my licensed rifle and fled,” he said.

Pundir said police team registered a case under Section 392 of the IPC. “We launched an investigation and found that Kumar had a rifle registered in his name. However, he said he had no personal enmity with anyone,” he said.

Police said they did not find any CCTV footage from the area from where he claimed it was snatched. “We then shifted our focus to information gathering from our sources. We received information on Monday that a man had got a rifle in Barola village and there was gossip in the neighbourhood about how he got it. A police team conducted a search and found the rifle with Vinay,” Pundir said.

He said that Vinay failed to produce the papers for the weapon. “During interrogation, the suspect said he had snatched the rifle from a person on Sunday evening. The suspect has no crime record. It is not clear why he had snatched the gun,” a police officer said.

Pundir said Vinay had committed the crime alone, and he had no accomplice as initially alleged by the complainant. The suspect was produced in court and later sent to judicial custody.