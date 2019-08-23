Man arrested with 15kg cannabis, 270gm, heroin, pistol in Sector 31

cities

The UT police arrested a 24-year-old man for possessing 15kg cannabis, a revolver and four cartridges from Sector 31 here on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ramanand alias Guddu of Amb Sahib Colony in Sector 65, Mohali. The accused is a Class 12 dropout and a father of two.

A team led by sub-inspector Sarita Roy stopped a Toyota Innova SUV for checking near Ashadeep building in Sector 31. “Ramanand was in a kurta pyjama and the revolver in his pocket was visible. When we asked him about the weapon, he evaded questions and tried to escape, but was nabbed,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

On checking of the car, police found a bag containing ‘cannabis’ and a one plastic pouch carrying 270gm heroin in the boot of the car. Ramanand was booked under the Arms Acts and Section 20/21 of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that Ramanand is owner of two commercial vehicles being used to ferry schoolchildren. “Driving commercial cabs was a camouflage hide his primary business of drugs,” said police.

He would earn more than ₹10,000 daily by selling drugs to college students and other clients. “He would buy drugs in bulk from Dera Bassi, Punjab. He would then make small pouches for delivery among the clients. He would sell drugs in Jagatpura, Amb Sahib Colony,” said a police official.

The accused was produced in a court and sent to two-day police remand.

