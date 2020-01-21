Man arrested with fake CSD card in Hisar

cities

Police arrested a man who tried to enter the Hisar military station on the basis of a fake Canteen Stores Department (CSD) card on Monday evening.

The police registered a case against accused Akshya Kumar under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the accused had claimed that he was a loader at the IGI International Airport in Delhi.

“The police are trying to ascertain from where he got the fake canteen card and an entry slip. The accused came to Hisar three days ago and on Monday, he tried to enter the cantonment. During checking, he was caught by the gate staff,” the spokesperson said.