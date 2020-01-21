e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Man arrested with fake CSD card in Hisar

Man arrested with fake CSD card in Hisar

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

Police arrested a man who tried to enter the Hisar military station on the basis of a fake Canteen Stores Department (CSD) card on Monday evening.

The police registered a case against accused Akshya Kumar under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the accused had claimed that he was a loader at the IGI International Airport in Delhi.

“The police are trying to ascertain from where he got the fake canteen card and an entry slip. The accused came to Hisar three days ago and on Monday, he tried to enter the cantonment. During checking, he was caught by the gate staff,” the spokesperson said.

tags
top news
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities