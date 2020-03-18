Man arrested with three contract killers for planning to kill wife, father-in-law

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:58 IST

Greater Noida: A Baghpat man was arrested, along with three sharpshooters, for allegedly planning to murder his wife and father-in-law, over a case of harassment she had filed. The men allegedly planned to carry out the murder during a hearing in an Aligarh court. With these arrests, Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 police on Wednesday claimed to have prevented a “contract killing” of a woman and her father.

The Baghpat man was identified as Narendra Yadav, and the three contract killers as Sanjay Bhati and Raju Bhati, residents of Dadri, and Dharmendra, of Jarcha. The three sharpshooters told the police they are members of the Sunder Bhati gang.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said police received a tip-off from an informer that the suspects would be visiting Ecotech 3 area on Wednesday. “A police team set up barricades and started checking vehicles near D-park police post. The four suspects reached the spot in a Maruti Swift Dzire. The police team asked them to stop for checks, but they tried to speed away after firing towards the police team,” he said.

The police chased the suspects and forced them to stop. “The police team scanned the vehicle and found four country-made guns and nine live cartridges from their possession. The three suspects revealed that they are members of Sunder Bhati gang and said they were hired by Narendra for the murders,” he said.

During interrogation, the three contract killers revealed that they work for Awadhesh, an associate of Sundar Bhati’s, who is currently imprisoned in Aligarh.

“Narendra said that a few years ago, his wife had filed a case of dowry harassment. He was arrested by Aligarh police and sent to jail. In jail, he met Anni and discussed a plan to murder his wife and father-in-law,” DCP said.

When Narendra was released on bail, he got in touch with three of Anni’s gang members. “Narendra had promised the suspects ₹10 lakh for the murder of his wife and father-in-law. He had already paid ₹4 lakh, and the rest was to be paid after the murders. They were planning to attack them during a hearing in the Aligarh district and sessions court in the coming week,” Chander said.

The four were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.