Man attacked in cricket brawl in Mohali

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:12 IST

A brawl over the batting order during a cricket match left a 26-year-old man injured in Dyalpura village in Zirakpur.

The victim, Gurvinder Singh, a property consultant, told the police on Tuesday that he went to play cricket in the Dyalpura village stadium around 5pm on September 21.

He said during the match, Jagmeet Singh, 26, of the same village, started arguing with him over the batting order.

Following the altercation, Jagmeet manhandled him, and walked off after making casteist remarks against him. But he returned soon after and attacked him with an axe, causing injury on his arm.

Gurvinder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from where he was referred to PGIMER, where he is under treatment.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur station. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 01:12 IST