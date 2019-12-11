Man attacks schoolgirl with blade and then slits his own wrist

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi:

His marriage proposal turned down, a man attacked an 18-year-old schoolgirl with a blade before slitting his own wrist while she was returning from school in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Monday afternoon, police said.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), said the injuries received by the girl and the man were not deep because of which they will survive.

“We have booked the man for attempt to murder and stalking the girl,” said another police officer who didn’t want to be identified and added that the suspect, Akash, has been sent to jail.

The girl lives with her family in Narela and is a class 12 student at a government school there. In another neighbourhood lives Akash who works as a labourer.

“The man has been stalking the girl and proposing marriage. She had turned him down, but he hadn’t backed away,” said the officer.

On Monday afternoon, while the girl walked back home from school, Akash allegedly armed himself with a blade and intercepted her on the street. “He again proposed marriage, and the girl turned him down once again. He suddenly took out a blade and attacked the girl on her neck,” said the officer.

The man then cut his wrist using the same blade. Local residents alerted the police and the duo was taken to a hospital. Akash was discharged after treatment and the police took the girl’s statement to register a case at Narela Industrial Area police station.