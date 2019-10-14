Man beaten by bar owner, staff over parcel; 12 arrested

cities

A 26-year-old man from Kalyan was assaulted by a bar and restaurant owner and 11 of his staff members, after he asked them to parcel the food he ordered. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the Bazarpeth police arrested the 12 accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the police, on Friday night, Vishal Porekar, a resident of Kalyan (West), along with his two friends, had gone to the Leela Bar at Adharwadi Chowk, and ordered food. While they were eating, the service staff took away the dishes. Porekar approached Umesh Shetty, the bar owner, and demanded that the remaining food be parcelled. “An argument broke out between them and they got into a fight. Porekar and friends were beaten up by the 12 accused,” said an officer of Bazarpeth police station. “If we had not reached the bar on time, Porekar may have died. We arrested the bar owner and his 11 staff members,” said Yashwant Chavan, Bazarpeth police station.

