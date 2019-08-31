Man beaten to death in Pinjore, 2 held

cities

Police arrested two men for allegedly beating a 29-year-old man to death in a drunken stupor on Thursday night.

The victim, Sukhvinder of Jind, was residing at Madanwala village in Pinjore. He worked at a factory in Baddi.

Police said the incident took place around 1.40am when Sukhvinder and his two friends, Saurabh and Om Shukla, were drinking in his room. Around the same time, the accused, Sanjog and Musafir, were creating a drunken ruckus under the influence of alcohol.

When Sukhvinder and his friends asked the accused, whom they knew, to behave themselves as the victim’s mother was sleeping next door, an argument erupted, police said.

Madanwala police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector Brij Pal said, “The accused hit Sukhvinder on the chest, repeatedly. His friends took him upstairs, where Sukhvinder complained of chest pain and requested a cigarette. By the time, they returned with it Sukhvinder was lying unconscious.”

The victim was taken to Pinjore primary health centre where he was declared brought dead. The ASI said both - Sanjog and Musafir have been arrested and a case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

