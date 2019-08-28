Man behind SUV wheels booked 10 days after crash on Yamuna Expressway

cities

Greater Noida: Ten days after an accident in which four persons died and five others were injured when a speeding SUV car had crashed the Yamuna Expressway, a case of death due to negligence has been registered against Abhishek Tyagi, who was driving the SUV. The complaint was filed by Ram Singh, father of Sheela, who had died in the accident. Ram is a resident of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi.

The accident took place on August 18, when a brand new Ford Endeavour SUV had failed to negotiate a left turn near the Zero Point on Yamuna Expressway and had plunged 30 feet from the loop of the flyover on to the ground below. The SUV was mangled beyond recognition.

Ram said his 21-year old daughter Sheela worked for Terasys Technologies in Noida Sector 2. “Sheela, along with some other staff members, were coming from Agra to Greater Noida in a Ford Endeavour SUV, which had a temporary number plate. The SUV crashed near Zero Point in Greater Noida around 9am. Abhishek was speeding the SUV and he rammed it against the railing,” he alleged in the complaint.

He said he had received information that Abhishek and one more person had allegedly taken turns to drive the SUV. “I filed the complaint based on information from the police and the media,” he said. Ram said his daughter used to return home after her shift which used to end at 6 pm. “That day, she went with some staff members and we were not informed,” he said. The complainant said he was busy in the cremation formalities and mourning his daughter which delayed in filing the complaint.

The victims were identified as Naveen (32) from Meerut, Chandra Mohan (26) from Mayur Vihar in Delhi, Shiv Vijay (32) from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, and Sheela (24) from Uttamnagar in Delhi. The survivors are identified as Salim (22) from Maujpur in Delhi, Sushmita (22) from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, Ashish Sood alias Ashu (34) from Shimla, Abhishek Tyagi (26) and Nancy (25) from Noida. Ashish is the company director while Abhishek is a manager.

Of the five injured, Salim and Sushmita were discharged from Yathartha Hospital a few days after treatment since they had minor injuries while Abhishek, Ashish and Nancy were admitted to Kailash Hospital.

A Kailash Hospital spokesperson said Abhishek received major injuries on his chest and head and is critical. “He had received internal injuries and muscle tear in his abdomen. He is on ventilator support and also on dialysis due to problem in kidney. A team of doctors are offering him medical care. He has shown little improvement,” he said. The spokesperson said Nancy and Ashish’s condition improved and they have been shifted to general ward from the ICU.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station said, based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Abhishek under sections 304-A (death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. “We have registered a case and are probing the matter. We are yet to question the suspect in the case,” the SHO said.

