Man booked for abetment to suicide after woman kills self

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:23 IST

Gurugram: A day after a 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Dundahera, the police on Saturday booked a man for abetment to suicide. The woman’s family alleged that the suspect was harassing and forcing her to run away with him, the police said.

According to the police, the man is a native of a village in Badshahpur, where parents of the deceased live. After her husband also allegedly hanged himself at his house in Dundahera around four months ago, the suspect began to harass her, the police said.

On Friday afternoon, the woman had allegedly committed suicide at her house when her in-laws and two-and-a-half years old son were away. The police had said that they did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

In his police complaint, the deceased’s brother said that his sister got married in 2014 and moved to Dundahera. On the night of October 29, the accused man came to her house and began misbehaving with her, the brother said, adding that her family members allegedly got hold of him and took him to the Palam Vihar police station.

“The village panchayat had decided that the man should not bother my sister again,” the brother said in the FIR. However, on October 31, the suspect allegedly again came to her house and asked her to either run away with him or he would kidnap her, the brother said.

“He threatened my sister that he had bought a revolver from Uttar Pradesh and would kill all of her brothers,” the complainant alleged in the FIR. He further said that his sister had killed herself to save the family’s honour and under the pressure of the accused man.

Rajesh, assistant sub-inspector, Palam Vihar police station, said that the investigation was on in the case. “The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are verifying the claims by the complainant.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Saturday.