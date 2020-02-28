Man booked for attempting to kill rival

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:06 IST

Pune The Bhosari MIDC police, under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionate have lodged a case of attempt to murder against a man for allegedly attacking a man with a stone, intending to murder him.

The victim, identified as Raju Yashwant Vaman (39), had to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital and the case was lodged after he regained consciousness, police said.

The incident took place in Alhat Ali road in Moshi on February 19.The accused has been identified as Tushar Borate (35) a resident of Moshi.

According to the police, Vaman and Borate were at loggerheads with each other since a long time and have a history of fights and rivalry. The accused picked up a fight with the victim , a few days ago and on February 19 assaulted him sticks and rods. He later used a big stone to smash him to death. However Vaman escaped.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Bhosari police station. The police are currently on the lookout for the accused.