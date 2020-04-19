Man booked for bid to flee quarantine, thrashing cop in Raipur Rani

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:30 IST

Police have booked a 31-year-old man who was in a quarantine facility in Mouli village, Raipur Rani, for allegedly trying to flee as well as for thrashing a policeman on Saturday.

As per information, the accused Kamrudin, from Garida village in Pinjore, has been kept under quarantine since April 2 with other persons after they attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in different states. The administration has set up isolation facilities across the district, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mouli village, where around 73 people who had attended different jamaats were being kept.

Around 12.30am on Friday night, Kamrudin broke the bathroom door and tried to escape. However, Raipur Rani station house officer (SHO) inspector Rampal Singh said the accused was apprehended by policemen outside the centre.

“The man misbehaved with officials and entered into a scuffle with a sub-inspector, even tearing off his uniform. When the incident commander reached the spot, the accused hurled abuses and created more ruckus,” said the SHO. Police said the accused also made a video, threatening to make it viral.

Panchkula deputy commissioner, the deputy commissioner of police and senior health department officials also visited the centre on Saturday.

However, Kamrudin is accusing the cops, who arrived at the centre in civil dress, of hurling abuses at him and assaulting him. He accused them of not conducting a medical checkup despite the fact that he received injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.