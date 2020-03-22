e-paper
Man booked for organising wedding

cities Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:50 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Navi Mumbai Police registered two cases related to violation of orders during the coronavirus pandemic. In one case, a man from Uran was booked for organising a wedding ceremony for his daughter at a public school ground on Thursday, while in the other case, a family was booked for breaking quarantine.

The police have been requesting locals to practice social distancing to curb the virus spread.

“On Tuesday, we learnt of a scheduled wedding ceremony and officially requested the head of the family to not continue with the event as it would risk people being exposed to the virus,” said Jagdish Kulkarni, senior inspector, Uran police station.

Despite orders, Narayan Thakur held the event at a school ground in Jasai on Thursday.

Police booked Thakur under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

“The Panvel Municipal Corporation, medical officers and other officials have visited three spots. At one place, a family, ordered to be home quarantined, stepped out to go to the shop. We have registered a case against them,” said a police officer.

