Man booked for raping cousin in her house

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A 25-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his cousin in Sadar area on Sunday. The woman is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed mental illness at a hospital in Delhi, the police said, adding that the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman, who has been staying in a rented accommodation in Gurugram, alleged that her cousin, a Delhi resident, barged into her house around 4.30am while she was asleep and sexually assaulted her.

In the police complaint, she said, “I slept around 4am. After a while, I found myself in a semi-conscious state in my room and I faintly remember his face because he was trying to remove my clothes. He beat me up and injured my forehead. There was no one to take me to the hospital. ”

The police said the woman’s medical examination was yet to be conducted and her statement before a duty magistrate could not be recorded on Monday.

A senior police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the police were verifying the allegations. “We have registered the case and have initiated a probe,” said the police official.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 452 (house trespassing after preparation for hurt) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Sunday, said the police.

