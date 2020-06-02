e-paper
Home / Cities / Man booked for threatening teen with acid attack

Man booked for threatening teen with acid attack

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was booked by Pune police for threatening an 18-year-old woman with an acid attack for not answering his phone calls.

A complaint was lodged by the girl at Chaturshringi police station on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Akshay Pawar suspected to be around 25-years old.

“He slapped her 2-3 times and warned her against ignoring his calls. The girl was scared and approached the police yesterday. We are on a lookout for him,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Rakesh Sarde of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.

According to the complaint, the man approached her in a rickshaw while she was walking and stopped her. He then allegedly slapped her and threatened her with an acid attack if she didn’t answer his calls.

“One of the complainant’s friends knew him. She said he had been following and calling her for the past few months but she had not complained earlier,” said PSI Sarde.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station against the man.

