e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man booked in Ambala for spreading fake rumour about death of Covid-19 patient on Facebook

Man booked in Ambala for spreading fake rumour about death of Covid-19 patient on Facebook

Police said the accused has been identified as Yashpal Khabrilal, who later deleted the post

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

The Ambala police have booked a man for spreading fake rumours about the death of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient, through a Facebook post, on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Yashpal Khabrilal, who later deleted the post, police said. A 42-year-old man from Tharwa Majri village, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 23 from civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where he tested positive.

The complainant, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep said, “The accused, who claimed to be a media person, wrote in his Facebook post that the man from Tharwa Majri village died at PGIMER during treatment. Although the patient is sick, he is still alive and dialysis has been performed.” Superintendent of police, Abhishek Jorwal said, “We have also received a video where the accused can be seen talking about the death of the patient. A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter.”

Khabrilal has been booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act at Ambala Sadar police station.

top news
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities