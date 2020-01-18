Man cheated people by promising them jobs, arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:24 IST

Thane anti-extortion cell arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly looted people the pretext of giving them jobs in Reserve Bank of India and a Mhada flat. There are more than 12 cases registered against him in Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Mumbai.

The accused, Prashant Badekar, used to keep changing his address and identity.

In Satara, he asked Bebitai Solekar, 39, to transfer ₹1 lakh in his bank account and promised him a Mhada flat. He fled with the money. Senior police inspector, anti-extortion cell, R Kothmire said, “We arrested him on Friday from his rented house in Kalyan.”