e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Cities / Man cheated people by promising them jobs, arrested

Man cheated people by promising them jobs, arrested

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thane anti-extortion cell arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly looted people the pretext of giving them jobs in Reserve Bank of India and a Mhada flat. There are more than 12 cases registered against him in Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Mumbai.

The accused, Prashant Badekar, used to keep changing his address and identity.

In Satara, he asked Bebitai Solekar, 39, to transfer ₹1 lakh in his bank account and promised him a Mhada flat. He fled with the money. Senior police inspector, anti-extortion cell, R Kothmire said, “We arrested him on Friday from his rented house in Kalyan.”

top news
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Applicants need to submit three proofs under CAA: Himanta
Applicants need to submit three proofs under CAA: Himanta
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities