Man commits suicide in Karnal village, 7 booked

Man commits suicide in Karnal village, 7 booked

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
At least seven people were booked after a 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Bijna village of Karnal district on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased Narender Kumar, alleged that he took the extreme step after being humiliated in a panchayat in Bijna village over the disappearance of a youth Vinod Kumar of the same village.

According to the complaint, Narender and Vinod were together along with other people on Monday evening. However, Vinod did not return home. On Tuesday morning, Vinod’s family convened a panchayat and suspected Narender’s involvement in his disappearance. Narender could not tolerate the humiliation and allegedly consumed poison, his family alleged.

He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On the basis of complaint lodged by Narender’s brother, police have registered a case against seven people, who were present in the panchayat, under Section 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sadar Bazar police post incharge Jagdish Kumar Pandey said no arrest has been made so far. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

