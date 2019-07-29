Man dies, his two children critical after consuming poison

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old man allegedly made his two children drink poison before consuming it himself at his house in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Sunday afternoon. Police said that while the two children, who were rushed to a hospital, survived, the man died.

Preliminary probe revealed the man decided to end their lives following a marital discord with his wife who has been living separately for more than a month, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light when the children – a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy -- who had fallen unconscious for a short time, gained senses and rushed out of the house. Seeing them, the neighbours called police and all three were rushed to a hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared the man dead.

Soon after, the mother of the children was informed. “The children told police that their father, who worked at a private company, had given them milk to drink on Sunday afternoon. A crime and forensics team was called to the spot to collect evidence. Preliminary probe revealed the couple was undergoing a marital discord, which is likely to have instigated the man to take such a step. His wife was living at her parent’s house in Rohtak, Haryana, for last one month. The man’s body has been sent for postmortem examination,” said an officer.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against the man. “We are probing the case from all the possible angles and relatives, friends and neighbours of the couple are being questioned,” the DCP said.

He said so far police have not found any case lodged by the woman against her husband.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 22:38 IST