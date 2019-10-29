e-paper
Man dies of drowning as car plunges into Bhakra Canal

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
         

A 44-year-old man died of drowning after his car fell into Bhakra Canal near Ghanauli on Monday night.

The deceased, Lakhwinder Singh, worked as a work charge employee at Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant in Rupnagar. He was a resident of Nuhon Colony.

Lakhwinder Singh, the deceased. ( HT PHOTO )

According to information, Lakhwinder left home in his Maruti Alto on Monday night to get medicine for pain in his leg. When he did not return home, his family launched a search for him, and later got to know that his car had plunged into the canal. They informed the police, who reached the spot and retrieved the car, with Lakhwinder’s lifeless body in it. The body was sent to the local civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The deceased is survived by his wife and a 19-year-old son.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 20:11 IST

