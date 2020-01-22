Man duped of ₹40,000 through online fraud

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:12 IST

A 30-year-old executive of a private company was duped of ₹40,000 by a person posing to be an employee of a public sector bank. The suspect asked for his credit card details on the pretext of updating his KYC details for an electronic wallet, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, Aparn Sisodia, lost the amount in three separate transactions.

Sisodia received a call from the suspect on January 2. “I had applied for a credit card in November last year and received the same on December 27. On January 2, I received a call from a person, who told me that he needed to verify my credit card details in order to update my KYC. After sharing the details, the amount was deducted from my account,” stated Sisodia in his complaint.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the complaint was marked to the cybercrime police station, and after conducting the investigation, a case was registered on Sunday. “The victim has shared the two mobile numbers from which the calls were made. We are verifying the details and location of the place to identify the suspect. This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. People often share their card details and OTP without verifying the credentials of the caller and fall prey to their tricks,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Cyber Crime police station.

The police said the victim had reported the fraud to the bank via an email on the same day the crime took place. “I had not shared the number of my credit card with the person posing as a bank employee nor did I receive any OTP for the same. Then how did the money get deducted from my account? Despite informing the bank, no one has reverted,” said Sisodia.