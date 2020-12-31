e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cities / Man electrocuted at Vasai station

Man electrocuted at Vasai station

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:59 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A welder was electrocuted to death while working on a new foot overbridge (FOB) at Platform 7 at Vasai Road station on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 28-year-old Mathura Kishendev Gupta, was a resident of Naigaon. His relatives from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh will be arriving on Wednesday.

An official of Western Railway said Gupta, hired by the contractor, was standing on an aluminium ladder working on the FOB when the ladder slipped and fell on the 25,000V overhead wire.

He was electrocuted as he came in touch with the live wire around 3pm.

Barring Gupta, two more people were working on the FOB. Another worker Sahil Ansari is injured and is undergoing treatment. “We disconnected the power supply and brought him down. He was then rushed to Ravi Hospital in Vasai where he was declared dead on arrival,” said assistant police inspector Darshan Patil of Government Railway Police (GRP), Vasai.

He added, “We have registered a case of accidental death and are waiting for the post-mortem report.”

top news
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities