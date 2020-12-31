Man electrocuted at Vasai station

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:59 IST

A welder was electrocuted to death while working on a new foot overbridge (FOB) at Platform 7 at Vasai Road station on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 28-year-old Mathura Kishendev Gupta, was a resident of Naigaon. His relatives from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh will be arriving on Wednesday.

An official of Western Railway said Gupta, hired by the contractor, was standing on an aluminium ladder working on the FOB when the ladder slipped and fell on the 25,000V overhead wire.

He was electrocuted as he came in touch with the live wire around 3pm.

Barring Gupta, two more people were working on the FOB. Another worker Sahil Ansari is injured and is undergoing treatment. “We disconnected the power supply and brought him down. He was then rushed to Ravi Hospital in Vasai where he was declared dead on arrival,” said assistant police inspector Darshan Patil of Government Railway Police (GRP), Vasai.

He added, “We have registered a case of accidental death and are waiting for the post-mortem report.”