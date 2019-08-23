Man ends life in Sangrur, 3 booked for abetment

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:42 IST

The Sadar police booked three people for abetment of suicide on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh and Prem Singh of Sangrur and Hardev Singh of Kamomajra village.

They allegedly duped the deceased, Begal Singh from Ealwal village of ₹5.3 lakh . He consumed poison on August 1 and died at Government Rajindra hospital in Patiala on August 21.

Following a complaint by Begal’s wife Sarabjit Kaur, the police registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station.

Station house officer(SHO) of the Sadar police station, Rakesh Kumar said,“Begal purchased a truck from the accused and asked them for the papers of the vehicle. As they did not give him the documents, he consumed poison. The police have registered a case and started probe.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:42 IST