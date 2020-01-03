e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Man falls off train; woman gets hurt while trying to board

Man falls off train; woman gets hurt while trying to board

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:58 IST
Two people were injured in separate train accidents, between Diva-Mumbra stations and at Thane station, on Friday. A 31-year-old man was injured after he fell from a moving train between Diva and Mumbra. In another incident, a 70-year-old woman sustained leg injuries as she fell on the platform while boarding a train at Thane station.

Rajesh Sharma, 31, travels for work from Diva to Thane daily. On Friday morning, he boarded a fast CSTM local from Diva and fell from the moving train between Diva and Mumbra station, sustaining injuries on his head, hands, legs and back.

A Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said Sharma was hanging on the footboard and overcrowding led to the accident. A case of accident was registered. The victim was taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, added the officer. His condition is stable.

In the other incident, around 12.30pm on platform no. 7 of Thane station, Mary Gabriel, 70, fell while trying to board the Netravati express to Kerala. “I boarded the train. However, my wife was still on the platform when it started moving. She tried to board but fell on the platform. Her legs came between the gap of the train and the platform and she was injured,” said Gabriel’s husband. Her condition is stable.

