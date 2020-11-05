e-paper
Man found dead in Hadapsar

Man found dead in Hadapsar

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man was found bludgeoned to death in an open field in Hadapsar on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Datta Sahebrao Kamble, a resident of Malwadi area of Pune.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Sassoon General Hospital.

The police suspect the man to have been hit in the head with a stone. The police are awaiting the doctor’s report to determine the exact cause of death.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.

