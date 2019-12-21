e-paper
Man gets life term for killing Sonepat property dealer

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh on him

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A local court in Sonepat on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a property dealer at Nangal village of the district in 2016.

Additional district and sessions judge Rajesh Malhotra convicted Suraj of the same village under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh on him.

In a complaint to the police, the family of victim Rakesh Kumar had said he had gone missing from his house on October 13, 2016. The police had recovered Rakesh Kumar’s burnt body from Alipur area in Delhi.

The police claimed to have recovered Rakesh’s phone from Suraj’s friend at Aterna village in the district with the help of mobile tower location a few days after the murder.

Suraj confessed to have burnt the victim to death while his aides were acquitted for lack of evidence, said a Sonepat police spokesman.

