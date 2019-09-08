Man goes missing in deluge; body found in nullah at Nallasopara

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:46 IST

The body of Manish Shyamnarayan Singh, 35, who went missing on Wednesday during the torrential downpour, was found floating in a nullah at Nallasopara (East) on Friday evening.

Singh, a resident of Nallsopara, worked as an attendant at a petrol pump in Santacruz.

“On September 4, when local train services were disrupted he called his wife Mamta, 35, to inform her that he would be walking home from Vasai on the tracks,” said a Vasai government railway police (GRP) officer.

However, Singh did not return home on Wednesday and Mamta registered a missing complaint with the Vasai GRP. Singh’s mobile phone was also switched off. “We were informed by locals that a man’s body was found in a nullah near Agarwal Township and Mamta later identified the body as that of her husband.

“It seems that while crossing the flooded tracks, Singh could not gauge the depth of the water and must have slipped and fallen into the nullah,” said the officer. We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further,” he added.

