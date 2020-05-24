Man held for assaulting cop patrolling in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 02:19 IST

In the third such incident, the UT police on Friday arrested a resident of Bapu Dham Colony for assaulting a cop deployed in the area.

The police said constable Sansar was patrolling the area when a resident on a two-wheeler tried to go outside the sealed Colony. “Sanjay Mishra of Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, was on a bike when he was stopped by the police. Instead of adhering to the prohibitory orders, he manhandled the cop on duty,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duties) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Mishra.

Five days ago, head constable Gurdev Singh posted with a patrolling party was targeted by a mob protesting the stay-at-home orders in Dhanas, another containment zone. On May 11, constable Anil Kumar was pelted with stones as he tried to stop a few men from leaving the sealed zone.