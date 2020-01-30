Man held for dowry death after pregnant wife hangs self

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:27 IST

Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charges of dowry death. The suspect, a sales manager with an automobile company in Greater Noida, had been at large since January 26, when his pregnant wife had allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at their house, the police said.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said the victim, 25, was a native of Bhajanpura in Delhi. “The couple had married in February 2018,” he said.

The woman’s brother, a complainant, said that his sister had called him on January 24 over phone and informed that her husband and in-laws’ were allegedly pressurising her to bring ₹5 lakh dowry.

Deekhit said that on the day of the incident, the couple had quarrelled over some issue.

“After the tiff, the suspect went to the other room. When he returned after sometime, he found his wife hanging from a ceiling fan. The family members rushed her to a private hospital where she died,” the SHO said.

Following this, the suspect and his family members fled the spot and went incommunicado, the police said. The victim’s family members received the information from neighbours and rushed to the hospital. They found the woman lifeless on a stretcher, with some injury on her neck, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the husband, his brother, and parents under IPC sections 304B (death of a woman caused by any burns or bodily injury or occurs otherwise than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage), section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Deekhit said that the police received information about movement of the suspect in Surajpur area. “A police team visited the spot and arrested the husband,” he said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Other suspects in this case are at large, the police said.