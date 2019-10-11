Man held for molesting, attempting to rape minor

cities

Gurugram The police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly molesting and attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in Sohna. Police said the suspect is an acquaintance of the girl’s family and visited them often.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2pm on Thursday, when the girl was watching television with her father at home. The suspect was also present, the police said.

“When her father went to the washroom, he molested the girl and tried to rape her. She shouted and hearing her yelling, her father rushed to the room, but the suspect managed to escape,” said Subhash Boken, police spokesperson.

Police said the girl and her father filed a police complaint at Sohna City police station, following which a police team arrested the suspect.

He was booked under sections 8 (sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) and 18 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sohna City police station.

In another incident, a 22-year-old conductor of a private bus was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman, who had boarded the bus to go to Chakkarpur village. Police said the conductor, who was in an inebriated condition, touched her inappropriately and pulled her hair. When other women passengers in the bus protested, he allegedly threatened that he would not stop the bus.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman reported the incident to the 1091 helpline. “With the help of some commuters, the bus was stopped near Sector 56 and the commuters called the police. A team from DLF Phase-1 police station arrested him,” the officer said.

He was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

