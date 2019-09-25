Man held for operating Board’s fake website

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:55 IST

A man was arrested from Delhi by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday for operating a fake website of the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Board. The STF officials said the accused, also a YouTube channel operator, earned big money by diverting online traffic to his channel when people visited the fake website of the board and had managed to get over 30 lakh followers.

STF senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajeev Narain Mishra said that the accused, Isa Rahi from Bijnor district, was arrested from his residence at Gaffar Manzil Colony of Delhi’s Jamianagar locality. He said that the STF had been on the tail of the suspect right after the Board authorities lodged an FIR on September 19 of fraud for creating a fake website with the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Mishra said Rahi was operating the fake website www.upbme.org as if it was the original website of the board. He said the accused used to download content from the board website and upload on the fake website regularly to pose as if his website was the genuine one.

The SSP said that Rahi revealed during quizzing that he also operated a YouTube channel on which he uploaded tutorial contents. He said the fake website was created to increase online traffic to his YouTube channel and he earned money from it. He said a visitor to the fake website became an automatic subscriber to the channel, believing it as original website of the board.

He said that Rahi used to earn around Rs 2 lakh a month from Google following heavy traffic to his online channel and website. “Bank account details of the accused revealed that around ₹ 69 lakh has been deposited in it since April 2018,” he said.

The SSP said that Rahi has done a Maulvi’s course from a madarsa in Bijnor and operated a computer centre in Bijnor for years after doing a course from a computer academy. He said the Bijnor computer centre is now being operated by his younger brother, Musa, as Rahi shifted to Delhi.

