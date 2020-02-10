e-paper
Man held for posing as ED officer, blackmailing miller

The accused is Parmod Kumar, a resident of Chorpura village in Karnal district. Karnal police's crime investigation agency-2 (CIA-2) in-charge Deepak Kumar said they had received a complaint from Vinod Goel of Karnal that the accused, along with his accomplice Ajay Kumar of Delhi, had sent him fake documents of ED and taken ₹20 lakh as tax from him

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting ₹20 lakh from a rice miller by posing as an official of enforcement directorate (ED), police said on Monday.

The accused is Parmod Kumar, a resident of Chorpura village in Karnal district. Karnal police’s crime investigation agency-2 (CIA-2) in-charge Deepak Kumar said they had received a complaint from Vinod Goel of Karnal that the accused, along with his accomplice Ajay Kumar of Delhi, had sent him fake documents of ED and taken ₹20 lakh as tax from him.

Parmod said Goel also threatened him that he would arrest him for discrepancy in paddy stock at his mill.

He then approached the ED office in Delhi, where it was found that he had been cheated. He then filed a police complaint and the accused were booked under sections 419, 420, 406, 384, 506, 467, 468, 471 and 474 of the IPC.

CIA-2 in-charge said the accused was produced in a court, which sent him in seven-day police remand. He said efforts were on to nab his aide.

